Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s stock price rose 14.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.40 and last traded at $112.40. Approximately 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

