Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $751.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

