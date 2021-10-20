KIWIGO Achieves Market Cap of $969,609.12 (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. KIWIGO has a market cap of $969,609.12 and approximately $116,422.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

