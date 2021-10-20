KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHCU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (NYSE:KAHCU) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 10,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.