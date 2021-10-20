KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $240,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $68.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

