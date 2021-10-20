KLA (KLAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

