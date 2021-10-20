Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and $98.27 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.61 or 1.00034244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.48 or 0.05999685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00019992 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,700,800,797 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,583,397 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

