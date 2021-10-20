Kleros Price Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $90.31 million and $7.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.88 or 0.00493357 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.