Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.550 EPS.

KNX stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

