Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 18,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.76.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

