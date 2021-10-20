Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 406% compared to the average volume of 676 call options.

NYSE KNX traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

