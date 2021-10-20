Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.380-$0.420 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

