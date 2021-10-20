Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

