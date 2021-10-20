KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.58.

KPT traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.49. 54,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,672. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.34. The stock has a market cap of C$103.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

