KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 1.1%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.67. 10,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

