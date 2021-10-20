Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Krios has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Krios has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00140331 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006306 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00605899 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

