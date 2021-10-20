KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
KS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
About KS Bancorp
