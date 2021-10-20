KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 27.6% Higher This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $28.41 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.95 or 0.00022745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00191228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

