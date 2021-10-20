Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuende has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $673,546.87 and $2.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00190351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00092595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

