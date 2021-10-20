Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142.56 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $373.61 or 0.00574550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $142.56 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00067592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,706.30 or 0.99506663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.47 or 0.06390364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022230 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

