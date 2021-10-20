Kuverit Hits Market Cap of $241,862.56 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $241,862.56 and $20.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00188832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00093507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.