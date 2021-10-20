Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $7.950-$8.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $7.95-8.95 EPS.

LRCX traded down $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.50. 1,595,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.54.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

