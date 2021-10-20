Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

