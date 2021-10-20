Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $7.950-$8.950 EPS.

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.50. 1,595,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.93 and its 200-day moving average is $614.58. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.23. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $698.54.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

