Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $698.54.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,051. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

