Lancashire’s (LCSHF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

