Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Lancaster Colony worth $67,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,731 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 718.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $170.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

