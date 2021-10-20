Landbox 1-Day Volume Tops $1,366.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $162,298.88 and approximately $1,366.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00064310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00101125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.33 or 0.99614172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.12 or 0.06025474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

