Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

