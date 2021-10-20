Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 112,440 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.92.

LABP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.