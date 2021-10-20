Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 112,440 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.92.
LABP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $601.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
