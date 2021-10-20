Landshare (LAND) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00004767 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $2.77 million and $320,624.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,788,838 coins and its circulating supply is 880,331 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

