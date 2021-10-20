Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.95. The company had a trading volume of 352,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $122.63 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.