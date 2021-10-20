Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.43

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $7.14. Lantronix shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 124,460 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.