Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.38.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

