Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $778.32

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.32 ($10.17) and traded as low as GBX 757 ($9.89). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.93), with a volume of 133,092 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £934.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 778.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

