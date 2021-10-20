Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 21,457 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 21,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $472,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00.

Shares of LAZY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 127,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lazydays by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

