Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,820.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $68,820.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,075.31 or 1.00266987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.43 or 0.06170662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021157 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

