Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,092 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $212,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

