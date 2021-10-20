Legal & General Group Plc Buys 7,223 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.40% of AxoGen worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $593.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

