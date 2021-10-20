Legal & General Group Plc Buys 961 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $174,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $276.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day moving average is $255.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

