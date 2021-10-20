Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Hawaiian worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $102,315,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $14,896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $5,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

