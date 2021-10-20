Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,921 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 343.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

