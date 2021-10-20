Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of AZZ worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

