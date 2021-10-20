Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.29.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

