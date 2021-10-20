Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Employers worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Employers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.