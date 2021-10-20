Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of City worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 448.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 432.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

