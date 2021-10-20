Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,387 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

