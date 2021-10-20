Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.31 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Health Catalyst worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $872,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,458,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $48.78 to $64.83 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

