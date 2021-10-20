Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of International Bancshares worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,336,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 523,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 91,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,722,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

