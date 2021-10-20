Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

STC opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

